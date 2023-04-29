Inverness boss Billy Dodds on Celtic-Rangers question, play-off complication and half-time message

Inverness CT boss Billy Dodds is hoping to have a play-off complication when they face the winners of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers.

The Highlanders secured their place in June's final with a 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park on Saturday. If they were to reach the Premiership play-off final those two legs would be rearranged, taking place in the week after the Scottish Cup final.

“I’d like to have the play-off final complication,” Dodds said. “Championship clubs are hard done by. Some of our injuries came from the workload we had at the end of last season - six games in a few weeks. We were back after three weeks’ rest which isn’t enough. Championship teams are being asked to play longer.

“If we reach the play-off final we’re meant to play it the day after the Scottish Cup final. So they don’t legislate for Championship teams. They might have to work a wee bit harder and look at that.”

Dodds hailed his side for their performance, especially after the break, while giving “credit” to the part Falkirk played in the match and their midfield diamond. He revealed there were conversations at half-time despite the 2-0 lead.

“I was then more confident in the boys who had a really good second half,” he said. “I said to them at half-time, this is a 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0 - something like that - and we do NOT lose the next goal.”

The ICT boss, a former Rangers striker, confirmed he had no preference as to who he would like to face in the final.

“Since I’ve been in football as a player, coach or now as a manager I’ve never turned up to a game and thought ‘we can’t win’,” Dodds said. “That would be madness. Of course, we are going to enjoy the day and of course it’s a big ask against one of the Old Firm. We’re not just going to take our financial reward just because we’re in the final. I’ve got good players - we saw that today as the game went on - and if we’re right at it then we can give anybody a game. As we have proven against Livingston and Kilmarnock.”