International boosts for Celtic and Rangers - and more could follow

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) tussles with Motherwell's Kevin van veen during a Cinch premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park.

The US have key World Cup qualifiers coming up against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras as they look reach Qatar 2022.

However, despite Carter-Vickers’ excellent form for Celtic this season and Sands’ recent involvement for the States, manager Gregg Berhalter has decided utilise either of them.

Carter-Vickers is expected to start for Celtic in a match that could have huge ramifications on the destination of the title, while Sands is hoping to break into the Rangers first team after signing for the club earlier this month.

Celtic are set to learn on Saturday morning whether any of their Japanese trio will be called up for their World Cup qualifiers, which also clash with the match at Parkhead.

Kyogo Furuhashi is highly unlikely to be selected given he is suffering from a hamstring injury, but Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate could be selected. Maeda is the most likely to be given the nod, given he has been in previous squads for the qualifiers.

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic will miss the match, though, as he has been summoned by Australia, while Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be on duty with Colombia.