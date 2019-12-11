Interest in Hutchison Vale youngster hotting up as Derby and Leeds join Celtic and Sunderland in chase for 15-year-old

Leeds United and Derby County are the latest clubs to express an interest in Hutchison Vale youngster Bruno Davidson.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, along with the Rams, are understood to be interested in the winger while Davidson is believed to have visited Southampton and Liverpool earlier this year.

Wolves and West Ham are also reportedly keeping tabs on the 15-year-old while Celtic and Sunderland are also keen.

The Sun reported in October that the Hoops and Black Cats had made offers to the Edinburgh-based club for Davidson's services, while Leeds and Derby are now said to be weighing up moves.

Leeds have already raided Scottish football for one promising youngster this season, signing Stuart McKinstry from Motherwell - could they be about to add another?