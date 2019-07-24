Tierney

Inter Milan want Celtic star, Rangers flop goes AWOL, Arsenal still in the hunt for Kieran Tierney, Hibs boss rubbishes rumour, midfielder leaves Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and Motherwell.

Inter Milan are interested in signing Celtic star Kieran Tierney. New boss Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer of the player, who should fit into the coach's three-at-the-back ethos.

Despite reports saying they've walked away from a potential deal, Arsenal remain in the hunt to land Celtic star Kieran Tierney. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Kieran Tierney will find it difficult to get his head around the possible collapse of his projected move to Arsenal. (The Scotsman)

Paul Heckingbottom insists there has been no contact regarding striker Oli Shaw, saying that someone must be wanting to "drum up interest" in the Hibs player. (Evening News)

