The Irishman put pen to paper on a new one-year deal which will keep him at Pittodrie until the end of the 2023/24 season. It gives the 35-year-old the chance to push towards a spot in the top 10 of all-time appearance holders for the Dons. Hayes has currently played more than 320 times for the club across two spells and was part of the League Cup winning side in 2014.

Despite a groin issue earlier in the campaign he has still made more than 30 appearances and is one of the quickest and fittest players on the club’s books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jonny is a very experienced player who continues to look after himself and maintain his condition to enable him to continue to play at the highest level,” Robson, who is manager until the end of the season, told the club’s website. “Jonny is an integral part of the first team, and he is a fantastic role model for the younger players. He is an important senior member of the playing squad who has been a great servant to AFC and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to strive to deliver success for this club.”

Hayes’ experience could be huge in the run-in as Aberdeen chase third spot and a possible European group stage spot.

“From a personal point of view I still feel as good as I have for the last few years so I’m happy to secure another year at the club,” he said. “The team is doing well at the moment and that’s the most important thing. The staff are working really hard behind the scenes, and I do believe if we keep moving in the right direction we can achieve a lot together. Every game is important, the expectation to win games is always there at Aberdeen. The players really believe that, and they want to deliver success for the supporters.”

Players out of contract

Hayes, who moved to Celtic between his spells in the Granite City, was one of eight Dons players on expiring deals. The other seven are Mason Hancock, Liam Harvey, Matty Kennedy, Angus MacDonald, and Marley Watkins as well as Connor McLennan and Dean Campbell who are currently out on loan.

Jonny Hayes has signed a new deal with Aberdeen but Leighton Clarkson's future still to be decided. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)