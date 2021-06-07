Incoming Dundee United boss 'wants to make former Celtic star his first signing'

Dundee United wish to sign Charlie Mulgrew after his exit from Blackburn Rovers. Picture: SNS

The Tangerines’ head of tactical analysis for the youth academy is set to be promoted to the top job this week after the departure of previous manager Micky Mellon earlier this month.

The Scottish Sun say he’s got his eye on Mulgrew as his first acquisition as he looks to build up his squad into a top-six side this season.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Celtic defender is now a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers. The 35-year-old played consistently for the Lancashire side for three seasons but made just two appearances across the last two campaigns, being sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town instead.

If United are successful with their approach it would mean a long-awaited return for Mulgrew, who spent time on loan at United while coming through the ranks at Celtic in 2006.

Message from the editor