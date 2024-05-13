Danish midfielder is marked for his excellent campaign at Parkhead

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley cleaned up at the club’s awards night on Sunday, landing three prizes.

O’Riley won the Celtic Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year during the in-house ceremony at the OVO Hydro, with Parkhead legends such as Henrik Larsson, Stiliyan Petrov and Chris Sutton in attendance. O’Riley was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year but missed out to Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland, although the Denmark internationalist is still in the running for the Scottish Football Writers’ Player of the Year.

O’Riley has enjoyed an excellent season at Celtic Park, blossoming further under manager Brendan Rodgers. He won the first of his two full Denmark caps during this campaign and was subject of a transfer bid from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old is expected to attract further suitors during the summer.

Matt O'Riley shows off his awards haul after the Celtic awards ceremony.

Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi took home two gongs. He won the Top Goalscorer award for the 18 strikes he has netted this term and was also landed the Goal of the Season award for his winning strike against Rangers at Celtic Park back in December. Academy Player of the Year was given to Daniel Kelly, the 18-year-old midfielder who has played six times for the first team this season, although he has reportedly turned down a new contract with the club, while Legendary Player of the Year when to Scott Brown.