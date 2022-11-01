Celtic , who cannot qualify, are playing for pride only, while the hosts want to secure top spot in Group F. However, Ancelotti is braced for a stern test and says Celtic’s recent results in Europe – two draws against Shakhtar Donetsk and two defeats by RB Leipzig – do not tell the full story.

"It's an important game, we know that,” said Ancelotti. “The goal is to be first in the group. "We're playing against an intense team. We're well prepared and we want to show our best level again. We have everything we need to do it. We're back at our stadium on a Champions League night and we will be able to show our best.

"Celtic are not going to change their football, their identity. They will come here to play football with intensity, passion and quality. We have to be aware of this. I think it will be an open game because we are looking to be back at our best on the pitch. I have a lot of respect for them and with the quality they have they could have done better in this group. But they were really close to getting better results, they played a very good game in the first half against us. They also played well for sixty minutes against Leipzig. They did well."