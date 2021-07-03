Impending Porto transfer bid for Alfredo Morelos revealed, Celtic linked with international right-back, Ryan Kent absence explained, Hearts message to two signing targets - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is wanted by Porto. Picture: SNS

Porto ready to make Morelos bid

An offer from Porto for Alfredo Morelos is expected imminently as the Portuguese giants step up their pursuit of the Rangers striker. It is believed £10.3m will be the transfer bid with the potential for a further £4.3m in bonuses. (Daily Record)

Kent absence explained

Ryan Kent has been missing from Rangers’ pre-season training due to an ongoing niggle, it has been revealed. Ibrox supporters were concerned about the future of their talented attacker when he wasn’t pictured with the rest of the squad. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic linked with Norway international

Celtic have been linked with a move for right-back Jonas Svensson. The former Rosenborg star is a free agent after leaving Dutch side AZ and, with 23 international caps under his belt, would represent an experienced option on the right side of the defence. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss explains Griffiths deal

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has explained why he has handed Leigh Griffiths another chance at Celtic. The Scotland internationalist has scored 123 in 261 games for Celtic and Postecoglou believes that the player has “unfinished business” in Glasgow. (The Scotsman)

Hearts message to signing targets

Hearts are awaiting decisions from two signing targets but won’t hold on forever as they aim to reinforce their squad. Manager Robbie Neilson admitted he needs “another few” players for stepping up to the Premiership as a newly-promoted club. The transfer and free agent markets remain quiet, although talks have taken place with two potential new recruits. (Evening News)

Hibs to return for McCart

Hibs have failed in a bid to buy defender Jamie McCart from St Johnstone but will return with a second offer. That bid is understood to have been in the region of £200,000 and Hibs will go back in with more money to try and tempt the Perth club into selling. (Evening News)

Davidson message to Rooney

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has told Shaun Rooney he can build a foundation for “bigger and better things” if he remains at St Johnstone for next season and continues his form from the latter half of the 2020/21 campaign. Saints knocked back a £200,000 offer from Rotherham United for the rampaging full-back. (The Courier)

