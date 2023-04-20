Rod Stewart has vowed to send Ange Postecoglou enough booze to flood his house if Celtic beat Rangers in the remaining two Old Firm matches this season.

The rock icon revealed that he sends the Celtic manager a crate of red wine every time his beloved side beat their Glasgow rivals - which has been five occasions out of the eight meetings since the Australian's arrival in the summer of 2021.

And the diehard Hoops fans has promised that another two victories in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on April 30 - which will keep Celtic on course to secure a domestic treble - and in the last remaining league fixture at Ibrox will ensure Postecoglou receives enough bottles to last him a lifetime.

Sir Rod told the Daily Record: "Every time they beat the Rangers, I send him a crate. This month I was so happy with the result, I sent him two crates. If Celtic beat them in the Scottish Cup semi-final and the last league game, I will flood his house with red wine. He's just perfect and I hope he stays for a few more years."