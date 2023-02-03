'If you're on Instagram' - Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou provides latest on Giorgos Giakoumakis exit

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes the transfer taking Giorgos Giakoumakis to MLS outfit Atlanta United should be “concuded fairly soon”.

The Greek striker has been edging closer to the exit door at the Scottish champions in recent weeks after negotiations over a contract extension stalled. There was reported interest from Italy, while it appeared he was almost certain to head to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds until Atlanta United offered a route to MLS.

The MLS season is yet to kick off and the primary transfer window only recently opened and runs until April 24. Gonzalo Pineda, Atlanta’s boss, recently gave an update on the move which could net Celtic over £4million. He said: "Whenever there is news, we will announce it in the normal fashion that we do. But I cannot confirm or deny anything at the moment."

Postecoglou was more forthcoming regarding the player's future, revealing it is not something he is paying too much attention to, quipping those on social media could find out before him.

"It'll get concluded fairly soon,” he said. “It's not on my radar anymore so I'll probably hear about it at the same time as you guys. Maybe if you're on Instagram you'll hear about it earlier than me.”

Giakoumakis was signed in the summer of 2021 from Dutch side VVV-Venlo and was a key player last season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, as Celtic won back the Scottish Premiership from Rangers. So far this campaign he has netted nine times in 28 appearances, including a goal in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.