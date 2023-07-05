'I wouldn’t call Celtic a stepping stone but...' - Why Scottish champions are so perfect platform for signings

Gordon Strachan believes former club Celtic are one of the best around for developing players who want to reach the very top of the game.

Hesitant to call the Scottish champions a “stepping stone, Strachan, who is currently a technical director at Dundee, explained the different factors at play which would benefit prospective signings, as it has the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele, two players who have been sold for significant fees.

“First of all, you’ve got the atmosphere, which is unrivalled,” he told Genting Casino. “Celtic vs Rangers as a game is unmatched in terms of its intensity. Sometimes it can be a bit vitriolic. If you want to be a top player that plays for a top club, then Celtic is a wonderful place to come and develop because it’s a club where you’re expected to win every match. There is a huge amount of pressure playing for a club like Celtic.

“Everything you say in the press is scrutinised. You will quickly learn a lot of the fundamentals that all top players have to possess.

“You have the platform of the Champions League. A lot of players, Virgil van Dijk for example, performed well in the Champions League before moving to the Premier League. I wouldn’t call Celtic a stepping stone, but, if you’re looking to progress in your career, then this is a great club to be at. There’s a huge opportunity to show that, as a player, you can handle the stress, the pressure and the expectation of playing for a massive club like Celtic. You’ll have to do well of course, otherwise nobody will want you!”