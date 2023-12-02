Brendan Rodgers shares a smile with David Turnbull during a Celtic training session.

The uncertainty over Celtic midfielder David Turnbull’s contract situation won’t cause Brendan Rodgers to “lose sleep”, the club’s manager has maintained.

Turnbull – the club’s top league scorer with seven goals but who has started only two of the Scottish champions’ past 13 games – was linked with a £7million January move to AC Milan as he prepares to enter the final six months of his current contract. The 24-year-old has stalled over committing himself beyond then amid game-time concerns, but the Irishman is relaxed about how the situation could play out.

“If a player doesn’t want to sign then he doesn’t want to sign. I won’t lose sleep over it,” said the Celtic manager. “There were talks back in the summer and I’m not sure how far they’ve gone but clearly they’ve not gone as well as David or maybe his representative have wanted. Either way, he’s at that stage of his contract where he can choose what he wants to do and decide whether his prospects are better elsewhere but while he’s here and committed, working and running he’ll always be a valuable asset.