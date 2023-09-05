'I was a little shocked': Brendan Rodgers' Celtic exit comments addressed by Carl Starfelt
The Swedish defender left Parkhead after two seasons with Celtic to join La Liga outfit Celta Vigo in Spain. Rodgers had intimated that the main reason for the move was to be closer to his partner Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who left Celtic Women for Sporting CP in Lisbon – “Carl’s clearly in a really strong relationship and we all make decisions based on relationships or family,” Rodgers aid – but the 28-year-old centre-half says the move was made primarily with football in mind.
Starfelt said: “It is clear that it is a plus. She [Jacyntha] and also my parents live in Lisbon, so it will be a bit closer. But above all, it was football that decided. It was maybe a little exaggerated, so maybe I was a little shocked (about Rodgers' comments and the reaction). When you leave you get a little sentimental, even though I am convinced that I have come to enjoy myself in Spain.
“I will always be very grateful for my time at Celtic, you understand what a great club you have been a part of. I will look back on that when I retire, what good years I had there. I kept saying it would be something good for me to leave, and then this came up. They presented a good project where they want to invest and push up the table. They've brought in Rafa Benitez as a manager as well, so that felt like a good move to me. It's a dream I've had to come to a really big league, says the centre-back and continues to pay tribute to his new coach a little extra. He is a really good coach who has been through a lot and achieved a lot in his career. You have a lot to learn from him.”