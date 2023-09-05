'I was a little shocked': Brendan Rodgers' Celtic exit comments addressed by Carl Starfelt

Carl Starfelt, right, joined Celta Vigo from Celtic during the summer.

The Swedish defender left Parkhead after two seasons with Celtic to join La Liga outfit Celta Vigo in Spain. Rodgers had intimated that the main reason for the move was to be closer to his partner Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who left Celtic Women for Sporting CP in Lisbon – “Carl’s clearly in a really strong relationship and we all make decisions based on relationships or family,” Rodgers aid – but the 28-year-old centre-half says the move was made primarily with football in mind.

Starfelt said: “It is clear that it is a plus. She [Jacyntha] and also my parents live in Lisbon, so it will be a bit closer. But above all, it was football that decided. It was maybe a little exaggerated, so maybe I was a little shocked (about Rodgers' comments and the reaction). When you leave you get a little sentimental, even though I am convinced that I have come to enjoy myself in Spain.

