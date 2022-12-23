'I much prefer it this way': Ange Postecoglou opens up on summer football as Celtic boss explains what is 'terrible'

A debate has raged for decades now on the merits of the Scottish league moving to a summer calendar and shutting down during the winter months due to inclement weather. However, that notion does not sit well with Celtic boss Postecoglou, who has experience of playing and managing in stiflingly hot conditions. The Australian, who can count on experience in his homeland, Japan and Greece, labelled summer football “shocking” and says he likes the way football is set up in Scotland, with a three-week break normally. scheduled in January.

“Summer football is terrible,” said Postecoglou when asked about the subject. “Summer football is shocking. August in Japan is terrible, football is shocking because it is too warm. I know you don’t get those temperatures here. I don’t think that is an issue. I thought the conditions were great against Livingston for football, that’s the way you like it. Players certainly enjoy it being cooler and a bit of rain about helps with the movement of the ball. We usually have a break for the worst of the winter here in Scotland, obviously this year it has come a bit earlier. I much prefer it this way.”