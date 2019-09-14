'I'm in love already' - Celtic fans have their say on new signing Mohamed Elyounoussi

Celtic supporters were encouraged by what they saw from debutant Mohamed Elyounoussi after he provided an assist and looked assured against Hamilton.

@rebelcountybhoy: "Elyounoussi looks like an excellent addition"

@Metalheadcelt: "In full control, need to use the width more to create space for more goals, elyounoussi doing well but drifting inside far too much for me crowded in there already"

@PWhelan88: "You should never get attached to loan players as I learned with Bellamy... but I’m already in love with Elyounoussi. What a player."

@OliverRound: "Elyounoussi looks calm, composed and patient. Not rushing it or trying to force it. It will come."

@GeorgeWilson75: "Elyounoussi has covered every blade of plastic."

@Jamie8419: I love Elyounoussi's ability to open play up with using both feet. Guy is class."

@RichardMurphy80: "Elyounoussi looks terrific."

@Shannonxmcauley: "What a debut for Elyounoussi."

@DannyMax1888: "Good first start Mo, great assist"

@Celtic1967_com: "Good performance from him."

@Dleaves: "That will do. Great start to the game and good to see elyounoussi getting a start and assist."

@corrieflood93: "Elyounoussi looks like he’s going to be a cracking bit of business for us."

@Mikey_Bhoy_1993: "Well done Celtic. Best start to a league season since 1906! Elyounoussi will provide real depth to our attack, as will Rogic given time. Bring on Rennes & for the love of Larsson, let's give James Forrest his own song!"