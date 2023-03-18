Ange Postecoglou has praised his team for again refusing to be deflected from their purpose as Celtic came from behind to defeat ten-man Hibs.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates at full time after the win over Hibs.

Chaos reigned but Celtic were steadfast in their determination to maintain their nine-point lead at the top, which they did thanks to second-half goals from Jota, from the penalty spot, and substitute pair Hyeongyu Oh and Sead Haksabanovic.

Oh’s header to finally put Celtic in front came with just nine minutes remaining. Josh Campbell had put Hibs ahead in the first-half from the penalty spot despite the visitors being reduced to ten men after only 25 minutes. Elie Youan picked up his second booking of the afternoon after an innocuous-looking tangle with Cameron Carter-Vickers near the halfway line.

“You can’t let the game drag you away from what’s really important to us as a football team,” said Postecoglou. “And it’s not easy to do. There’s anxiety, there’s tension, there’s disruption, there’s the opposition – there are all these other factors trying to pull you away from what you are trying to do. It’s a big part of who we are as a team. To not veer away from that, and to try and find the solutions within our football. It does not require some magic from someone or people to do things we have not done in the past. The process works, as long as the players are disciplined in their approach. It’s not the first time we have needed to find a way and we have found it our way.”