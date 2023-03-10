'I haven't seen it though' - Ange Postecoglou reveals special Celtic quality as he expresses sympathy for duo

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou praised his squad’s mentality of finding a way to win even when they are not at their fluid best.

The Australian admitted his team “weren’t brilliant” on Wednesday night as they dispatched Hearts 3-1 at Celtic Park in a game where the visitors made it difficult for the hosts for large periods. Still, the Premiership league leaders are currently on an unbeaten domestic run which goes back to September.

“The group has been really strong for a very long time,” he said. “In the back of your mind you always understand they are human beings and they will have off days. I haven’t seen it though. Like the other night, they might not have been at their best but no one could say they didn’t put in a shift.

“They still find the mentality to get the win and to win convincingly. Credit to them.”

Postecoglou, who revealed he has “made slight adjustments to the way we go into the final third” in a way to have “multiple threats” and share the goal-scoring burden with Kyogo Furuhashi, expressed sympathy for Anthony Ralston and Alexandro Bernabei who were given their first league starts since December and January respectively.

“It’s been a bit difficult since the World Cup as we’ve only really had a game a week and Greg [Taylor] has done really well,” Postecoglou said. “Alexandro is pretty much just a left back so we don’t carry him on the bench for that reason. We have other players who can play a couple of positions so that has meant he’s missed out. That doesn’t mean he isn’t working hard in training. Look, he’s a young man and he’s still learning the game.

“It was tough for him and Tony the other night because in the past when I’ve made rotations it’s been on the back of them playing other games. But both hadn’t played for quite a while and I knew it would be a challenge for them. Again, the good thing is they had a strong mentality, even if things were not going smoothly for them. They still worked hard and did the team things, and I’m sure they’ll get the benefit.”