'I don't understand' - Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou bewildered by Rangers' referee claims

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has questioned claims from Rangers counterpart Michael Beale that having no away fans at Saturday's Old Firm clash will put extra pressure on the referee.

Kevin Clancy will take charge of the Celtic Park clash which will be watched by a capacity crowd of more than 60,000 home fans after a decision to withdraw the away supporter allocation on safety grounds.

Celtic can open up a near unassailable 12-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings with a victory and Rangers manager Beale fears that the referee could be pressured by a partisan home crowd.

Beale had said: “It impacts it because it’s very hostile when you go. I think the referees are under a huge amount of pressure. Even having just a few fans is better than none, I would say. You’d always rather some fans, even if it was only a small amount.

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou says he 'doesn't understand' comments made by Rangers manager Michael Beale regarding the referee being under pressure in Saturday's Old Firm fixture at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I just think it adds to the flavour of the game and, again, the pressure it puts on the referee if you have a large crowd in favour of one team.”

When asked where he stood on Beale's comments, Postecoglou replied: "I don't stand on that anyway. I don't know, does that mean 700 supporters would?

"I don't understand so I don't worry about that stuff. As I said, what is important tomorrow is we perform in front of our own supporters and it will be a great atmosphere, that is where our focus lies.