'I don't understand' - Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou bewildered by Rangers' referee claims

Kevin Clancy will take charge of the Celtic Park clash which will be watched by a capacity crowd of more than 60,000 home fans after a decision to withdraw the away supporter allocation on safety grounds.
Celtic can open up a near unassailable 12-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings with a victory and Rangers manager Beale fears that the referee could be pressured by a partisan home crowd.
Beale had said: “It impacts it because it’s very hostile when you go. I think the referees are under a huge amount of pressure. Even having just a few fans is better than none, I would say. You’d always rather some fans, even if it was only a small amount.
“I just think it adds to the flavour of the game and, again, the pressure it puts on the referee if you have a large crowd in favour of one team.”
When asked where he stood on Beale's comments, Postecoglou replied: "I don't stand on that anyway. I don't know, does that mean 700 supporters would?
"I don't understand so I don't worry about that stuff. As I said, what is important tomorrow is we perform in front of our own supporters and it will be a great atmosphere, that is where our focus lies.
"What we have to face tomorrow is 60,000 of ours. And I am quite happy with that as well."