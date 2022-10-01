'I don’t think I did my chances any harm': On cusp of reaching Qatar, Celtic's Matt O'Riley discusses ambitions

John Lundstram and Matt O'Riley in action during a cinch Premiersip match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on September 03, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The midfielder was involved with the Under 21s when they lost out to Croatia on penalties in a Euro 2023 play-off.

He scored in his side’s 2-1 win but the tie finished 3-3.

O’Riley might still ensure something positive springs from a night when he was reported to have been watched by Newcastle United scouts.

Denmark Under 21 coach Jesper Sorensen offered post-match encouragement by suggesting he remains very much in the frame for a call-up. Former Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst being assistant manager can only help his case ahead of the squad announcement next month.

“It was nice to score,” said O’Riley. “It was quite a long trip so I’m happy to be back at Celtic. It was enjoyable but unfortunately we didn’t qualify in the end as a result of penalties.

“I felt I performed pretty well over all, especially the second game which was my kind of performance in terms of how I affected the game, on the ball especially. Hopefully I can bring that into our game on Saturday (against Motherwell).

“I don’t think I did my chances of making the A squad for Qatar any harm. I always try to affect games and hopefully I can keep doing that here. I’m sure it helped somewhat but at the same time I can’t really think about it too much otherwise it’s going to distract me from what I need to do.

“I spoke with the 21s manager just before I left. He basically said keep going and keep pushing because obviously I’m pretty close in terms of making the squad.

“I haven’t made it, but I’ve got a chance. I’ve just got to keep doing well at Celtic and see what happens, really.

“I think there’s a chance,” he added. “I’m at a big club and we’re playing in the Champions League so you’d think that if I continue to do well there will be a chance.