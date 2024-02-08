'I didn't think much of it': Celtic's new hero shows his confidence as title race with Rangers heats up

Adam Idah detailed his confidence from 12 yards after brushing off the pressure to net a stoppage-time winner on his first Celtic start.

The on-loan Norwich forward enjoyed a dream full debut as he scored penalties near the start and end of a 2-1 victory over Hibernian. Celtic looked set to drop points for the second game running until Kyogo Furuhashi earned a penalty following Joe Newell's late tackle, and Idah sent former Hoops goalkeeper David Marshall the wrong way for the second time in the game after switching sides.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has a 100 per cent record from the spot for club and country, said: "I have taken penalties my whole career and didn't think much of it. I was confident enough I was going to score. That's the mindset you have to have when you take penalties and thankfully it hit the back of the net. It was a bit crazy. It was an amazing feeling. To get the goal and the three points was fantastic and to do it in front of the away fans was unbelievable. To see their reaction and to get a last-minute goal was fantastic. I'm delighted with it. The main thing was to get the three points and it was a tough game but I overall am proud of the lads."

Celtic's Adam Idah celebrates with Anthony Ralston after netting late to beat Hibs.