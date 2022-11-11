'Human error' blamed after Jota offside Celtic goal sparks VAR controversy

Jota’s second-half effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check but the image used to make the decision appeared inconclusive after a camera from the opposite end of the ground was used to make the call.

Celtic have contacted the SFA seeking answers, but according to the Daily Mail, ‘human error’ was to blame with the camera operater situated in the Motherwell end mistakenly failing to record the move which led to the disallowed goal, resulting in the awkward angle being shown.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows took to social media to confirm that the requisite number of VAR cameras were in place for the match at Fir Park.

Celtic's Jota scores against Motherwell but the effort was ruled out for offside by VAR. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"We facilitate the Scottish FA in placing them where they feel is most appropriate,” he said. “There were a few site visits by SFA and Hawk-Eye and 18-yard positions were selected in both halves. We even got one upgraded (at our expense). Both were in operation last night.”

It is the second time Celtic have contacted Hampden officials to express concerns over VAR since its introduction three weeks ago.