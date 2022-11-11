'Human error' blamed after Jota offside Celtic goal sparks VAR controversy
‘Human error’ has been blamed after VAR failed to show the correct camera angle for a disallowed Celtic goal during their 2-1 win over Motherwell on Wednesday night.
Jota’s second-half effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check but the image used to make the decision appeared inconclusive after a camera from the opposite end of the ground was used to make the call.
Celtic have contacted the SFA seeking answers, but according to the Daily Mail, ‘human error’ was to blame with the camera operater situated in the Motherwell end mistakenly failing to record the move which led to the disallowed goal, resulting in the awkward angle being shown.
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows took to social media to confirm that the requisite number of VAR cameras were in place for the match at Fir Park.
"We facilitate the Scottish FA in placing them where they feel is most appropriate,” he said. “There were a few site visits by SFA and Hawk-Eye and 18-yard positions were selected in both halves. We even got one upgraded (at our expense). Both were in operation last night.”
It is the second time Celtic have contacted Hampden officials to express concerns over VAR since its introduction three weeks ago.
Chief executive Michael Nicholson confirmed at the club's AGM last week that the decision not to check a handball by Hearts full-back Michael Smith in the recent 4-3 win at Tynecaslte prompted the club to request an explanation from the governing body.
