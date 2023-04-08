How was it for you? Celtic's win over Rangers relived by the key protagonists in gripping derby clash

Celtic’s 3-2 defeat of rivals Rangers served up a novel’s worth of plotlines.

Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates Celtic's win with the club's fans.

It was a victory that all but confirms Ange Postecoglou’s men as champions after it established a 12-point league lead for them, two-goal Kyogo Furuhashi’s penalty box prowess proved crucial to the outcome. One that meant another double, from Rangers captain James Tavernier, didn’t prove the way the full-back would have wanted to bring up a century of goals for the Ibrox club. All three men gave their thoughts on events afterwards. As did Celtic captain Callum McGregor, who exalted his team-mate Furuhashi. Meanwhile, his manager and Rangers counterpart Michael Beale also had their say on the atmosphere generated by a Celtic Park capacity crowd made up only of home fans.

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi

On having one hand on the cinch Premiership trophy: “There are still [seven] games left to play and you never know what is going to happen. I think every game is important. With each game we are developing as a team but there are still aspects we can improve on. It’s important to stay focused. Beyond that we will maybe have the treble ...”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor with manager Ange Postecoglou.

On his love-in with the Celtic support: “It was a terrific game but as a team we were united with the supporters and that’s why we could win. Everyone is supporting me and that’s why I could score. I really enjoy that. In every game we play to see the smiles on the fans’ faces. Personally, I try hard every game to make sure this happens. I really feel like the supporters are supporting me from the heart and so I want to give them something back. I have always felt that love from the supporters.”

On reaching 35 goals for the season in now sitting on 28: “I’m not really thinking ahead but every game I’m doing my best to keep scoring. Hopefully I will reach the big numbers.”

Rangers captain James Tavernier

On reaching the 100-goal mark in unwanted fashion: “Obviously it was not the way I wanted it. It is frustrating because I felt that for parts we controlled the ball really well. We went in at half-time at 1-1. I thought the game could have changed when Alfredo [Morelos] scored [and it was disallowed at 0-0]. I didn’t think it was a foul. Then obviously we made a couple of mistakes. But I have seen back their second goal and it comes off Jota’s hand. So it is one of those where it is a disappointing. But even at 3-2 we had a couple of chances where we could have levelled it and we didn’t. Leaving without picking up anything is disappointing. As a team, if decisions are not going our way we have still got to do everything possible to try and win or to get something. It is just the fine margins in that final third. I had a chance with my head. We also had a good counter attack, a three v two, and we didn’t capitalise on it. They are the small margins.”

James Tavernier scored twice for Rangers but ended up on the losing side.

On whether the home-only crowd might have influenced decisions: “I can’t honestly speak about that too much. It is down to the officials at the end of the day. With that first goal with Alfredo, I thought he could have had a look at the screen for himself. In their second goal nothing gets looked at. We are always constantly speaking about it. There is obviously room for improvement. But we as a team have got to do enough to get it over the line ourselves.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor

On Kyogo Furuhashi’s attributes and whether he is the best player he has played alongside: “He was outstanding, he did it in the [Viaplay] cup final, two more today and his level of finishing is outstanding in both goals. When you have someone like that at the top end of the pitch, you know he's going to stick even half-chances away. That's the difference between good strikers and great strikers and he's one of the very best. His English is good, they all work really hard on it. Even big Oh [Hyeon-gyu] since he's come in he's worked hard on it. It's getting better week on week and that's testament to them as well. The way we play, there's a system, there's rotations and we all understand that because we've been working with the manager for a while. Guys like Kyogo have that football intelligence, it's just eye contact, you see his runs and movements and over time it becomes second nature and you know where people are on the pitch. Even if the language barrier can be there at times you rely on that football connection. I would say so [that he’s the best I’ve ever played with] and he's doing it on a consistent basis as well, it's not just a one-off. He's a really special player and we're delighted to have him. In the big moments he steps up and that's what you need.”

On whether Furuhashi could achieve Henrik Larsson-like status: "He's certainly a special talent and only time will tell what he goes on to achieve, but while we've got him we celebrate him as much as we possibly can. Our job is to look after him, keep him fit, healthy and enjoying his football. He's a really special player and we are delighted to have him.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale watches on from the sidelines.

On the possibility of landing the treble: “I am not thinking about that at the minute. We have another big game on Sunday and then we have another one after that. That's the nature of this group, we just want to perform to the best of our ability every time we go on the pitch. We'll see where we are at the end of the season but we have put ourselves in a good position and that's where you want to be as a footballer, getting to these last six or seven weeks and be fighting on all fronts and we'll giving the maximum to make it a successful season.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale

On standing up to Celtic in their own patch to show their rivals won’t have it all their own way in the derby rivals’ Scottish Cup semi-final confrontation at Hampden on May 30: “Listen, we’ve got work to do. We have made an improvement, I think everyone can see an improved Rangers team in terms of the energy and the commitment. We certainly need to recruit for it in the summer. We need to come out of the summer a lot stronger. I’m a defender of the players, I manage the team, I don’t think the gap’s massive but the reality is we are behind in the league and you would be deemed a fool saying words like that. But that is genuinely what I believe. We need to continue to recruit. In the short term, we have seven league games left. We didn’t deserve to lose today but we’ve got to get back on and get over this, and if we cut out one or two mistakes then the semi-final will be really interesting. I think you can see, there were two good football teams today, there are two good football teams in this country, not one. And my players have got to keep showing it on the pitch and grab a bit of respect back because there is a bit of disrespect for a team that has lost six league games in 107. OK, so it’s a good football team. I would say that the result was in our hands today because we made two massive errors. I didnt see Celtic making the errors we made, so that’s frustrating. If we can eradicate that, we are on the right road.”

On having no supporters inside Celtic Park: “That was my 16th derby and I never experienced it how it used to be [with away fans having one end]. So I’ve only seen it this way, and two games at Hampden. The atmosphere at Hampden when it is 50-50 is fantastic. It sells the Scottish game so well. I’m not the decision-maker, I’m not in and around it. I’m led to believe it was a call from Celtic why there were to be no away fans between now and the end of the season. That’s what I’m led to believe, from when I asked the question. I can’t say I’m happy with it. Even if you got a few fans it is fantastic. The home fans today made a good atmosphere, ours will at Ibrox, but that bit going back-and-forth I think would be better for the game. It is a game that is played six times a season - as of now - and that is something we need to cherish. Part of the environment and everything, we all have to protect that. I thought the two teams put in a really good game, we played against a really top opponent and we looked a good team ourselves. I thought the crowd were up and at other times they were anxious. I think they thought they were in a game today. So I thought my players handled it very well.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecglou

On earning another home derby win, and its importance: “It’s obviously very pleasing. It was a typical derby with a bit of everything. Credit to both sets of players, they gave their all. We controlled it in different areas and always looked a threat going forward when we played through the lines. They were a threat, mainly on set-pieces. That gave an edge to the game but this group of players just find a way all the time. It’s unbelievable, the character and self-belief they have in each other to continually get the job done. The reality is that it’s difficult for them to do what I want in the midst of the chaos in the game. You’re watching them, thinking we could be a bit calmer - but that’s easy to say from the outside. You know the consequence of the game, you know it’s a derby and what it does to the league. All these factors affect players. But they continually stay focused in that they won’t be taken away from reaching the goal they want. It’s definitely a significant victory for us. In the context of the league, we’re 12 points in front with seven games to go. But aside from that, this group of players has had an outstanding season so far. And to continually find a way to win a game of football, to score goals and deliver again - that’s the key part for me. Everything else, you can analyse. But that spirit they have is undeniable.”