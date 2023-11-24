What channel is Celtic v Motherwell on? TV details, live stream, team news and referee
The champions resume league duties this weekend when they welcome Motherwell to Parkhead
After a two-week break, domestic football returns to Scotland this weekend, with Premiership champions Celtic taking on Motherwell at home.
Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to build upon their last outing, a 6-0 thrashing of Aberdeen at home, ahead of their Champions League tie against Lazio in Rome next week. However, Rodgers and his players cannot afford to look past the challenge posed by the Steelmen, who were one of the few teams to take anything from Celtic Park last season and are desperate to arrest their own slump in form.
Celtic v Motherwell match details
The cinch Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.
Is Celtic v Motherwell on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, and again later in the day on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm.
Celtic v Motherwell live stream
Overseas Celtic TV subscribers can watch via the club's PPV channel.
Celtic v Motherwell team news
Celtic have fresh doubts over defender Alistair Johnston and winger Luis Palma, who were away on international duty with Canada and Honduras respectively. Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, James McCarthy and Liel Abada remain long-term injury victims. Marco Tilio returned to action with Australia's Under-23s but is unlikely to feature. Motherwell are set to be without Paul McGinn, Lennon Miller and Pape Souare.
Celtic v Motherwell referee and VAR
Steven McLean is the match referee and David Dickinson is in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Celtic 1/6, Draw 7/1, Motherwell 18/1
