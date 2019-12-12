How the Celtic players rated in Europa League loss to CFR Cluj
Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in Romania
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Craig Gordon - 6/10
Had no chance with the first goal, although could maybe have done better at the second. Pulled off some good stops but mis-hit pass handed Cluj a chance which he did well to save