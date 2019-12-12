Celtic player ratings

How the Celtic players rated in Europa League loss to CFR Cluj

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in Romania

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

Had no chance with the first goal, although could maybe have done better at the second. Pulled off some good stops but mis-hit pass handed Cluj a chance which he did well to save

1. Craig Gordon - 6/10

Put in a shift at right back and coped well with dangerman Omrani

2. Moritz Bauer - 6

French defender was a surprise starter but was hooked at half-time to avoid costly booking. Didn't do much wrong during his time on the pitch

3. Christopher Jullien - 6

Had a relatively easy first half as Cluj failed to test the defence much but struggled in the second half as the hosts ramped up the pressure

4. Nir Bitton - 5

