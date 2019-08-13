Celtic v CFR Cluj

How the Celtic players rated in 4-3 loss to CFR Cluj

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to see game time against the Romanian champions

One player gets an eight but there's a smattering of fours and fives...

Didn't have a lot to do and had no chance with Deac's opener. Could possibly have done better at penalty which he got a hand to.

1. Scott Bain - 6

other
Returned from injury and grew into the game as it progressed. Set up Edouard's goal but was posted missing as Omrani scored his second

2. Hatem Abd Elhamed - 5

other
Had second-half header cleared off the line but didn't cover himself in glory for Cluj's third

3. Kristoffer Ajer - 6

other
Struggled like the rest of the backline and was guilty of wayward passing in the opening 45. Came close with a header in the second period but has had better games

4. Jozo Simunovic - 5

other
