How the Celtic players rated in 2-0 Europa League victory over Ferencvaros

Celtic have won their first game in the Europa League group stages and given themselves a chance of igniting their slim hopes of making the knockout stages.

The home side dominated much of the clash against their Hungarian visitors at the unusual time of 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The first half ended goalless before it sparked into life in the second period when Kyogo Furuhashi controlled a wonderful through pass from Jota and curled it beyond the goalkeeper.

Callum McGregor missed a penalty for Celtic, though they didn’t have to rue that opportunity when David Turnbull put them 2-0 up.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Joe Hart - 8 Called into making leaping saves on two occasions. Also had to be quick from his line twice in the closing stages to deny Fenencvaros. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DR - Anthony Ralston - 7 Strong showing from the right-back, who made a goal-saving tackle just after Celtic had taken the lead. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DL - Adam Montgomery - 5 Won the penalty from which Callum McGregor missed, but found wanting defensively and was rough in his passing. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7 He got away with an early shirt-tug which could have led to a penalty and a red card. He soon settled down and went on to have a solid showing in the centre. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales