How the Celtic players rated in 2-0 Europa League victory over Ferencvaros

Celtic have won their first game in the Europa League group stages and given themselves a chance of igniting their slim hopes of making the knockout stages.
The home side dominated much of the clash against their Hungarian visitors at the unusual time of 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.
The first half ended goalless before it sparked into life in the second period when Kyogo Furuhashi controlled a wonderful through pass from Jota and curled it beyond the goalkeeper.
Callum McGregor missed a penalty for Celtic, though they didn’t have to rue that opportunity when David Turnbull put them 2-0 up.
