Marks out of ten for every Celtic player from Thursday's Europa League clash with Cluj.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

a

s

Was an attacking menace in the first half as he continually charged up the wing and supplied cross for Edouard's opener. Allowed Cluj in behind on a couple of occasions as his focus dropped.

Had three early attempts on goal, including forcing the keeper into a reaction stop. Later made an inch-perfect tackle inside his own penalty box to halt a promising attack.

He suffered an off night in Rennes but there was to be no repeat here as he looked assured alongside Jullien in the centre.

Followed up his showing in France with another strong performance. Confident on the ball and was his usual disruptive self.

Final ball was missing in the first half but improved that and his overall performance after the break. Laid on the ball for the second goal.

His probing passes forward were a constant menace for Cluj, no more than at the opening goal where he pierced the back-line to find Bolingoli.

Scored the opening goal and was always a threat whenever Celtic got the ball in the final third. Will feel he should've netted one or two more.