How the Celtic players rated as Ange Postecoglou's side crash out of Champions League qualifying

Celtic’s Champions League dream for the 2021/22 season has lasted just two qualifying games as Danish side Midtjylland knocked them out 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 after-extra-time victory on Wednesday evening.

It looked like it was going to go Celtic’s way when Callum McGregor fired them into a 1-0 lead on the night and 2-1 lead in the tie shortly after half-time.

However, Awer Mabil took advantage of some slack defending to level things up and, after the match went into extra-time, Raphael Onyedika did likewise to win the tie.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Scott Bain - 5 Didn't have much to deal with but was very fortunate not to be punished when he fluffed a standard save. His kicking was decent at times but often cautious.

2. DR - Anthony Ralston - 8 Really strong defensively and did a better job of contributing to the attack than some of his most illustrious team-mates.

3. DL - Greg Taylor - 6 Generally solid enough but erroneously tried to play offside and lost his man as a result for the equaliser.

4. DC - Stephen Welsh - 7 Got an early booking with a crunching tackle but didn't let it affect him and had another solid game at the back.