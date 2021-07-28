How the Celtic players rated as Ange Postecoglou's side crash out of Champions League qualifying
Marks out of ten for every Celtic player in tonight’s Champions League qualifier
Celtic’s Champions League dream for the 2021/22 season has lasted just two qualifying games as Danish side Midtjylland knocked them out 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 after-extra-time victory on Wednesday evening.
It looked like it was going to go Celtic’s way when Callum McGregor fired them into a 1-0 lead on the night and 2-1 lead in the tie shortly after half-time.
However, Awer Mabil took advantage of some slack defending to level things up and, after the match went into extra-time, Raphael Onyedika did likewise to win the tie.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.