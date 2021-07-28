The Celtic players huddle up before kick-off. Picture: SNS

How the Celtic players rated as Ange Postecoglou's side crash out of Champions League qualifying

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player in tonight’s Champions League qualifier

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 9:13 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 9:38 pm

Celtic’s Champions League dream for the 2021/22 season has lasted just two qualifying games as Danish side Midtjylland knocked them out 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 after-extra-time victory on Wednesday evening.

It looked like it was going to go Celtic’s way when Callum McGregor fired them into a 1-0 lead on the night and 2-1 lead in the tie shortly after half-time.

However, Awer Mabil took advantage of some slack defending to level things up and, after the match went into extra-time, Raphael Onyedika did likewise to win the tie.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Scott Bain - 5

Didn't have much to deal with but was very fortunate not to be punished when he fluffed a standard save. His kicking was decent at times but often cautious.

Photo: ] - SNS Group

2. DR - Anthony Ralston - 8

Really strong defensively and did a better job of contributing to the attack than some of his most illustrious team-mates.

Photo: ] - SNS Group

3. DL - Greg Taylor - 6

Generally solid enough but erroneously tried to play offside and lost his man as a result for the equaliser.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4. DC - Stephen Welsh - 7

Got an early booking with a crunching tackle but didn't let it affect him and had another solid game at the back.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

