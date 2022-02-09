How the Aberdeen and Celtic players rated - Reo Hatate underwhelming, one man steals show, are Dons a one-man team?

They did not have to work hard to go into a two-goal lead, although creative midfielder Matt O’Riley must be commended for his ball into the box that led to Jota’s opener, plus the shot that was deflected in for the second goal.

However, they did not have the midfield dominance of previous matches, especially in the opening period of the second half when Aberdeen staged a comeback. This was Reo Hatate’s poorest game in a Celtic shirt.

His countryman Daizen Maeda was quiet up front, missing two decent chances and not finding space to burst into.

Jota was Celtic's star man against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Resolute in the first half, their defence creaked after the break and they found Christian Ramirez a real handful.

Their best man was Jota, who scored twice and was always willing to get the ball and test out the Aberdeen rearguard. He is such an important player for them.

What about Aberdeen?

Midway through the first half, when their team was soundly outplayed, some Aberdeen fans started chanting for manager Stephen Glass’ head, such is the disdain at Pittodrie right now.

Christian Ramirez shone for the hosts in attack.

Aberdeen were woeful in the first period, with Dylan McGeouch, Lewis Ferguson and Scott Brown toothless in midfield and their defence looking vulnerable when under any pressure. Stand-in goalkeeper Gary Woods looked jittery and at fault for the opening goal.

After the break, with McGeouch hooked for Funso Ojoo, they improved, with the Belgian central to that. Young Dutchman Vicente Besuijen also looked lively, with some nice runs and tricks.

Their star man though was Christian Ramirez, who scored and kept Aberdeen in it with a proper striker’s performance. Amidst this Aberdeen malaise, the American continues to lead the front with aplomb.

How the players rated

Aberdeen: Woods 4; McCrorie 4, Bates 4, Gallagher 4; Ramsay 3 (Kennedy 5), McGeouch 3 (Ojo 6), Brown 4, Ferguson 5, Hayes 4; Besuijen 6, Ramirez 7.

Celtic: Hart 5; Ralston 6, Carter-Vickers 5, Starfelt 5, Taylor 5; McGregor 6; Abada 5 (Forrest n/a), O’Riley 7 (Rogic n/a), Hatate 4 (Bitton 3), Jota 8; Maeda 4 (Giakoumakis 2).