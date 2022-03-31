How reaction of Celtic support to club’s season ticket increases tells a tale

A year ago, such forthcoming increases - even though pretty modest - would have prompted a round of board bashing. Any development was then. Instead, today there has been a general acceptance that below inflation upsticks for the majority, which amount to around a £1 more per game for the 21-match package, don’t exactly represent naked exploitation. Especially with prices frozen for around 8,000 season ticket holders for next season.

In contrast, a blindness to such reason would have coloured the response 12-month ago as the Celtic faithful reeled from a first trophyless campaign in 11 seasons after their team buckled in pursuit of a record 10th title. Even if the same numbers were at play. Even with the child season ticket remaining at the princely sum of £50, as it has for a decade-and-a-half.

There is a learning to be teased out here. Results on the pitch for a football club determine how everything is viewed off it. The Celtic fans’ are in raptures over Ange Postecoglou’s enterprise-driven rehabilitation of a largely new team this campaign, which will see them seek to extend treble hopes in the coming month. Indeed, it was cute marketing from the club to release a video promoting the renewal notice that included behind-the-scenes dressing room footage of the Australian exhorting his team to build on the history of the players whose shoulders they were standing upon. The Celtic manager’s construction work would appear to have come at only one cost. And that is to the rancour that seemed to have taken permanent root before he bedded in at the club.