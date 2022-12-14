How much Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and other SPFL sides can expect from World Cup payments

The World Cup is drawing to a close and the Scottish Premiership is about to restart with the majority of the 12 SPFL stars having completed their time in Qatar.

Only Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Rangers left-back Borna Barisic remain at the tournament with Croatia ahead of a third/fourth play-off to contend for on Saturday against the losers of Wednesday’s semi-final between France and Morocco. With that, it is now possible to calculate how much each player earned for the club’s they have been contracted to over the past two years.

FIFA announced in October that it would distribute $209,000,000 (US) under its Club Benefits Programme, a “commitment to recognise the contribution that football clubs make to the successful staging of the FIFA World Cup”. It is estimated that each day is worth $10,000 per player, starting from November 14, running until the day after their last match.

For example, those players who have represented Australia, their time at the tournament is worth $210,000 to their clubs due to a 21-day period. For the Croatia duo, it will be $350,000, owing to the 39-day period from November 14 until December 18.

For the World Cup in 2018, FIFA drew up three blocks to help divvy up money should a player represent more than one team across a two-year period ahead of the tournament. In European terms it is slightly more complicated with the current edition taking place during a season. Taking guidance from the FIFA document ahead of the 2018 tournament, the Scotsman has split it into three blocks. A third of the money will be split between teams the player has represented since the start of the season, a third to the teams represented during the 2021-22 season and a third between teams represented from November 2020 to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The following are the predicted totals for each player on the basis of FIFA dividing the money into three blocks in the two years prior to the start of the World Cup tournament. The money will be paid to the Scottish FA and then out to the respective clubs.

Celtic

Aaron Mooy (signed in summer 2022) – $70,000

Aaron Mooy, Kye Rowles and Aziz Behich played all four of Australia's World Cup matches. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Josip Juranovic (signed in summer 2021) – $233,333

Daizen Maeda (signed in January 2022) – $115,000

Cameron Carter-Vickers (signed in summer 2021) – $146,667

Predicted total: $565,000

St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon made one appearance from the bench for Canada. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Dundee

Jason Cummings – $35,-000-70,000

Predicted total: $35,000-70,000

Dundee United

Borna Barisic and Josip Juranovic were part of the Croatia squad which reached the World Cup semi-final (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aziz Behich (signed in summer 2022) – $70,000

Dylan Levitt (signed in summer 2021) – $113,333

Predicted total: £183,333

Hearts

Nathaniel Atkinson (signed in January 2021) – $105,000

Cammy Devlin (signed in summer 2021) – $140,000

Kye Rowles (signed in summer 2022) – $70,000

Predicted total: $315,000

Hibs

Martin Boyle (signed in January 2015, then summer 2022) – $40,000

Predicted total: $40,000

Rangers

Borna Barisc (signed in summer 2018) – $350,000

Predicted total: $350,000

St Johnstone

David Wotherspoon (signed in summer 2013) – $190,000

Predicted total: $190,000

St Mirren

Keanu Baccus (signed in summer 2022) – $70,000

