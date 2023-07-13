How much Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and 3 other Scottish clubs received from FIFA for World Cup involvement

Seven Scottish clubs received fees from FIFA for having players at the World Cup in Qatar last year, with six of the sides earning six figures.

The governing body revealed, via the Club Benefits Programme Report, the money distributed to clubs for having players at the tournament. More than £160million was awarded to 440 clubs worldwide. Clubs earned roughly £8,400 per player per day during the duration of the World Cup, plus days leading up to the tournament.

Celtic were Scotland’s highest earners, aided by Josip Juranovic who helped Croatia get to the semi-final and Daizen Maeda who scored for Japan as they topped their group ahead of Spain and Germany. They were also represented by Aaron Mooy with Australia and Cameron Carter-Vickers of the USA. The Scottish champions earned around £510,000, more than four English Premier League clubs. Rivals Rangers, who had Borna Barisic feature at the tournament with Croatia, got nearly £320,000.

Hearts earned just shy of £250,000 thanks to Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson’s involvement for Australia who qualified from their group before being defeated by Argentina, while St Mirren, through Keanu Baccus, netted nearly £60,000.

Dundee United, with Dylan Levitt of Wales and Aziz Behich, who impressed for Australia, banked £186,000 with David Wotherspoon, who made a substitute appearance for Canada in the group stage, earning St Johnstone £160,000. Despite an injury to Martin Boyle, Hibs still made £176,000.