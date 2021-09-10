How many games Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to miss for Celtic after injury diagnosis

Kyogo Furuhashi will be absent for at least a month with a knee injury, reports the Scottish Sun.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:36 am
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:37 am
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will be missing for at least a month. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Celtic sensation was forced off during Japan’s match with China on Tuesday after going down without any contact.

The Parkhead side were relieved to find the 26-year-old won’t be absent long-term, though he’ll still miss a number of important games in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The forward is likely to be absent for the club’s first two matches in the Europa League group stages as Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Real Betis in Seville before hosting Bayer Leverkusen.

He’ll also be expected to miss cinch Premiership contests against Ross County, Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen. He’ll also miss the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Raith Rovers in Glasgow.

Kyogo is expected back around the time of the next international break in early October, though Japan are said to be planning their squad without his availability.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.