How many games Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to miss for Celtic after injury diagnosis

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will be missing for at least a month. Picture: SNS

The Celtic sensation was forced off during Japan’s match with China on Tuesday after going down without any contact.

The Parkhead side were relieved to find the 26-year-old won’t be absent long-term, though he’ll still miss a number of important games in the coming weeks.

The forward is likely to be absent for the club’s first two matches in the Europa League group stages as Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Real Betis in Seville before hosting Bayer Leverkusen.

He’ll also be expected to miss cinch Premiership contests against Ross County, Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen. He’ll also miss the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Raith Rovers in Glasgow.

Kyogo is expected back around the time of the next international break in early October, though Japan are said to be planning their squad without his availability.

