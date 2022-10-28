How Livingston are planning to prey on Celtic - 'it's definitely going to affect them'

Livingston striker Joel Nouble is hoping Celtic arrive at the Tony Macaroni Arena fatigued.

The table-topping Hoops head to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday intent on bouncing back from the disappointment of having their hopes of European progress killed off by Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk. Nouble believes the exertions of playing against the continent’s elite sides in midweek is sure to take a toll on Celtic’s squad when they return to cinch Premiership duty at the weekend.

“It must be tough for them playing after Europe because the Champions League is a whole other level,” said the Lions forward. “They’ll be going all out in midweek and they’ll be picking up a few injuries so they’ll not be looking forward to coming through to Livingston (to play on a plastic pitch) when they’d probably rather be playing on grass. I think European football is definitely going to affect them. They’re still a top team with quality players they can rotate but it will still have an effect on some players.”

Livingston are about to face the second part of their Old Firm double-header after being denied a victory away to Rangers last week when the hosts equalised in the last minute. “The way we played last week gives us massive confidence,” said Nouble. “When you see the schedule of the games and it’s Rangers and Celtic back to back you know it’s the top two teams in the league and you’ll take any point you can get from either game. But after getting a point last week, we can go into this game with a bit more confidence and belief that we can put in a similar performance against Celtic.”