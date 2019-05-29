How likely are Celtic to sign Alberth Elis, Rekeem Harper and Adam Maher?

Celtic stand a good chance of signing MLS striker Alberth Elis but look likely to miss out on Dutch midfielder Adam Maher - according to a computer algorithm.

Research carried out by Football Whispers analyses transfer speculation in a bid to calculate which deals could happen. The company uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods to score potential transfers based on four key areas: Likelihood of player moving, tactical fit of the player in the new team, financial fit for the buying club and whether the rumour has been widely cited.

Each link is given a total score out of five, with one indicating a move is very unlikely and five suggesting a transfer is highly likely.

Houston Dynamo forward Elis - who has scored 25 goals in 73 appearances for the Texan side - has been linked with Celtic, although West Brom are also understood to be keen on the Honduran international.

A potential move to Celtic has been given an overall score of 3.1, with Elis ticking the "tactical fit" and "financial fit" criteria.

However, West Brom's chances of landing the 23-year-old have been given a score of just 1.4 - despite ticking the same boxes for the Baggies.

The Hoops were this week linked with five-cap Dutch international Adam Maher, who is a free agent after leaving AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

However, the chances of Celtic signing the Moroccan-born midfielder are slim, with the proposed move given a score of just 1.6.

Celtic appear to have more chance of acquiring the services of West Brom youngster Rekeem Harper, who ticks the tactical and financial boxes as well as the rumour being widely cited. The potential transfer has been given a score of 2.1 while the chances of Harper joining Tottenham, who are also keen, are scored at just 1.4

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay, who has also been linked with Celtic, is scored at 1.7.

In terms of potential outgoings, midfielder Callum McGregor is scored at 3.1 to join former boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester in the English Premier League while defender Kieran Tierney's links with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have been scored at 2.7 and 2.1 respectively.

The full-back, who this week underwent a double hernia operation, has been linked with a string of clubs following his meteoric rise at Parkhead.

Scott Sinclair's link with Middlesbrough, despite the winger signing a one-year contract extension earlier this month, is scored at 2.1.