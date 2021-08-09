How Kyogo Furuhashi claimed a remarkable 102-year Celtic first

Remember the name, remember the accomplishment...Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi as he celebrates the first of his hat-tricks strikes that has allowed him to reset a more than century old piece of club history. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Yet just how extraordinary was his feat of bagging a hat-trick on first gracing the pitch at Parkhead in the 6-0 smashing of Dundee is demonstrated by the fact it is more than a century since a similar accomplishment was last witnessed at the arena. That is down to Furuhashi becoming the first Celtic player to score a hat-trick on his home debut since the great Tommy McInally notched a triple in a 5-1 league opening win over Clydebank on August 10, 1919.

While Furuhashi had started, and scored, in the 4-2 Europa League qualifying victory in Jablonec three days before his latest exploits - and made his debut as a substitute in the defeat away to Hearts a week earlier - McInally struck goals gold on his very first competitive Celtic outing.

Another badge of honour for Furuhashi is that none of Celtic’s celebrated scorers across the past four decades has snared a hat-trick in as few as three appearances. Leigh Griffiths claimed a first triple in his fifth outing, Odsonne Edouard and Craig Bellamy in their seventh, Gary Hooper and John Guidetti in their eighth, Moussa Dembele and John Hartson in their 11th, and Jorge Cadete and Dariuz Dziekanowski - who permed three goals into four, in a 5-4 loss to Partizan Belgrade in 1989 - in their 12th. Meanwhile, it took prized plunderer Henrik Larsson 14 months to net one, though across his goal-strewn seven-year stint he ultimately notched 15 hat-tricks, two of these four-goal hauls.

