Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart would match the trophy-winning feat of one of this country’s most decorated footballers should he get his hands on the Scottish Cup.

Kenny Dalglish is the only Celtic to player to have won all six of the major trophies in Scotland and England on offer, snaring the Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup with Celtic before going on to take the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in England with Liverpool. Former Rangers winger Andrei Kanchelskis also did it with the Ibrox outfit and Manchester United. Hart has five of those medals under lock and key and is three matches away from the full set. His time at Manchester City brought with it all of England’s domestic honours and since arriving at Celtic Park in the summer of 2021, he has won the Premiership once and the League Cup twice.

Hart came close to landing the Scottish Cup last season before Celtic’s exit at the semi-final stage against Rangers. Back in the last eight of the competition this season, it is Hearts standing in their way at Tynecastle Park on Saturday lunchtime. Hart isn’t counting any chickens before they are hatched, though.

"Really?” the former England stopper responded when it was put to him about what he would achieve by winning the Scottish Cup. “Yeah, but there is a long way to go – as last season showed. We got to the Scottish Cup semi-final and it just never happened for us. We are at the quarter-final stage right now and I would love to be having that conversation with a medal around my neck at the end of the season. But until then, I'll just say there is a long way ahead right now."

Joe Hart won the League Cup for a second time with Celtic last month.

Celtic defeated Hearts on Wednesday at home 3-1 on league duty but were given an early scare when Josh Ginnelly scored the opener for the Jambos. "They are a decent team and could make some changes from the other night,” continued Hart. "They are on a good run of form but we feel good as a squad, and hopefully we can have pretty much everyone available. We made some changes the other night but we showed that it doesn't matter who plays, as a squad we are all in the same space. We all have the same fitness levels and the likes of Tony Ralston and Alexandro Bernabei did so well considering they had a spell out. We just concentrate on ourselves and play the game as it comes.”

Hart has been steeped in the magic of a cup from a young age. He made his FA Cup debut for Shrewsbury back in 2005 against Braintree Town, with former Gretna striker Colin McMenamin scoring for the Shrews. "I remember the game, it was at home and we won after playing really well,” smiled Hart. "Colin scored an early penalty and we are still in touch. I have met him up here a few times for coffee.

"The feeling this weekend will be the same for me as it was when I was playing for Shrewsbury against Braintree. I didn't know it was a skill back then but I have always been a player who stays present and just enjoys every game as it comes. I have been lucky enough to play for clubs where there is an awful lot on the line, and a lot goes into every game. Be that a top of the table clash, staying ahead, chasing someone down or competing for a trophy, it's great to be part of it.”