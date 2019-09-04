How each Scottish Premiership club rated out of 10 in the transfer window - did Rangers do the best business, do Hibs still need more and was it better late than never for Celtic?

Joel Sked looks back at the summer transfer window for the 12 Scottish Premiership sides and rates the business done.

Some of the players to have arrived this season.

Aberdeen - 7

Signings: Funso Ojo, Luc Bollan, Craig Bryson, Ryan Hedges, Curtis Main, Michael Ruth, Ash Taylor, James Wilson, Jon Gallagher, Greg Leigh , Zak Vyner

It is hard to make the case that the Don's defence is better than last season with Max Lowe no longer at the club. But what Derek McInnes has done is add depth. Shay Logan is no longer the only option at right-back with Zak Vyner and even Sam Gallagher capable of filling in. Greg Leigh is a different type of left-back to Lowe, but unlike Considine he is actually a left-back.

It is the midfield area which looks strong with Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo bringing plenty of qualities to the team and should complement Lewis Ferguson. The trio, on their day, will be a match for most midfields.

Hearts signed Glenn Whelan. Picture: SNS

It is a mix of wait and see and uninspiring in terms of recruits in the forward area. Curtis Main is no more than a decent back-up to Sam Cosgrove.

Celtic - 8

Signings: Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli, Greg Taylor, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Lucas Connell, Jonathan Afolabi, Liam Burt, Jeremie Frimpong, Lee O'Connor, Moritz Bauer, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Fraser Forster

Neil Lennon wanted to sign a goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back, left-back and wide player. He achieved all that, while adding depth in defence.

Marvin Bartley has been a key signing for Livingston. Picture: SNS

Fraser Forster is an upgrade in between the sticks, Christopher Jullien looks like an astute recruit, even for £7million, while Greg Taylor is a good pick up from Kilmarnock. He needs work offensively but there should be few concerns about his defensive qualities. It is the converse for Boli Bolingoli.

Hatem Abd Elhamed provides solidity at right-back and will be in competition with Moritz Bauer who appears to be more forward thinking.

Mohamed Elyounoussi is one to keep an eye on. A one-time £16million signing, he has undisputed natural talent. If it is given direction he could have an impact similar to Scott Sinclair.

Christopher Jullien cost Celtic a reported 7m. Picture: SNS

Hamilton - 6

Signings: Blair Alston, Will Collar, Brian Easton, Markus Fjortoft, Owain Fon Williams, Kyle Gourlay, Johnny Hunt, Ciaran McKenna, David Moyo, Korede Adedoyin, Adrian Beck, Luke Southwood, Sam Stubbs

You never know what you are going to get with Hamilton and it usually takes a couple of months of football before deciding just how successful their unique recruitment has been. From loaning an attacking midfielder from a Belgian second tier side to bringing back a former favourite, they very much go from one extreme to another.

In the past two seasons they have conceded a combined 143 league goals, so defence was a clear avenue to improve.

Brian Easton is a proven Premiership player, Ciaran McKenna has done fine so far but the standout has been Sam Stubbs. Add in Aaron McGowan and Scott McMann and there is the makings of a good defence with Owain Fon Williams behind them.

Further forward there are concerns.

Stevie May was welcomed back at St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

Hearts - 8

Signings: Loic Damour, Craig Halkett, Steven Naismith, Jamie Walker, Conor Washington, Glenn Whelan, Ryotaro Meshino, Joel Pereira

Craig Levein started the transfer window stating he wanted quality over quantity having recruited around 17 players this time last year. Eight would arrive.

A goalkeeper, quality centre-back, two central midfielders with Premier League experienced, a striker, the return of forwards Jamie Walker and Steven Naismith, plus Ryotaro Meshino to add a bit of mystique.

Some fans would have liked to see another striker arrive, but on paper it was a very good window and gives the Hearts boss plenty of options and decent depth throughout. That, however, has not translated on field.

Hibs - 5

Signings: Christian Doidge, Scott Allan, Steven Bradley, Melker Hallberg, Adam Jackson, Tom James, Joe Newell, Josh Vela, Chris Maxwell, Glenn Middleton, Jason Naismith

Paul Heckingbottom got to work early on, following the arrival of Scott Allan - a deal which had already been agreed before he taken over. His strategy was largely surrounded players he was familiar with in the English Football League.

Ten over the course of the window arrived. There were defenders to bring the average age of the defence down, a midfielder, couple of wingers and a striker. Yet, strangely, that still doesn't seem enough.

There are already question marks over some of the recruits, while the team look a little bit light in the centre of the park, out wide and in attack.

Kilmarnock - 6

Signings: Mohamed El Makrini, Laurentiu Branescu, Dario Del Fabro, Niko Hamalainen, Connor Johnson, Liam Millar, Osman Sow, Harvey St Clair

Kilmarnock's deadline day business pretty much summed up their transfer window as a whole having struggled to get business done swiftly. A young defender from Wolves who has played 17 competitive matches in his career - if we are calling the EFL trophy competitive - a forward who has struggled at Dundee United and has been rested on artificial pitches and a player on loan from Serie B.

The players who arrived before have all had a relatively positive impact. Despite the loss of Daniel Bachamann, Kirk Broadfoot and Greg Taylor they look to have a solid defence, protected by a robust midfield.

The issue is in attack. They appear to still lack creativity and goals.

Livingston - 7

Signings: Marvin Bartley, Robbie Crawford, Nicky Devlin, Jon Guthrie, Cece Pepe, Ibrahima Savane, Aymen Souda, Matija Sarkic, Jack Stobbs

Some, including this writer, had Livingston pegged as one of the favourites for relegation due to the players which they lost in the summer. However, early signs suggest the one that remained have stepped up and been complemented by some savvy recruitment.

Gary Holt and David Martindale have switched formation and bought players to play in that. Marvin Bartley could go down as one of the best bits of business in the league. As could Nicky Devlin.

Livi have plenty of options in the centre of the pitch and are well set defensively. They are, however, another team which give you concerns in attack and creating chances but so far, so good.

Motherwell - 7

Signings: Jake Carroll, Declan Gallagher, Jermaine Hylton, Christian Ilic, Chris Long, Ross Maciver, Christy Manzinga, Liam Polworth, Sherwin Seedorf, Casper Sloth, Devante Cole, Mark O'Hara

Barring a proven striker, one which will take to the Premiership and Motherwell like John Sutton, Michael Higdon, Chris Porter and Louis Moult before them, the Steelmen have had a relatively positive transfer window.

Jake Carroll has shown promise at left-back, Declan Gallagher is a steal on a free, Liam Polworth and Mark O'Hara bolster the midfield and know what the league is about.

In addition there is pace and trickery on the wing, albeit inconsistency. Stephen Robinson has proven himself at improving youth and will be hoping to do the same again.

Rangers - 9

Signings: Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, George Edmundson, Joe Aribo, Brandon Barker, Steven Davis, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart, Andy King, Sheyi Ojo

There is no question, with the signings made, Steven Gerrard has elevated the quality of his team. But with that, and the reported £13million investment, comes pressure.

With a 4-3-3 system in mind and desire to have two players for each position, it looks like the club have recruited well. The centre of defence, the options in midfield and the players to fill those attacking berths behind the striker are all improved.

There is almost too much depth, but then again they be hoping to compete on four fronts.

Ross County - 5

Signings: Josh Black, Joe Chalmers, Lee Erwin, Richard Foster, Ross Laidlaw, Jack Ruddy, Blair Spittal, Nathan Baxter, Ewan Henderson, Simon Power

The aspect of recruitment which sticks out in Dingwall is the signing of three goalkeepers. That was until the arrival of Ewan Henderson, a very talented midfielder from Celtic.

He could help the transition from 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 and bring a bit of creativity in central areas. Aside from that there is not a lot to hang your hat on with the signings largely lacking real Premiership quality.

St Johnstone - 7.5

Signings: Wallace Duffy, Stevie May, Elliot Parish, Max Johnstone, Anthony Ralston, Jason Holt, Madis Vihmann

It has been a lengthy and somewhat frustrating recruitment process for Tommy Wright. But when the clock hit midnight on Monday the Northern Irishman should be pleased with his work.

There was already a core of players to build around - Zander Clark, Jason Kerr, Scott Tanser, Murray Davidson, Matty Kennedy and Drey Wright - so the work did not have to be extensive.

The much-needed striker was added in Stevie May, defensive depth with Anthony Ralston an upgrade on the second half of last season's Richard Forster. Yet, it is Jason Holt who could be the best bit of business. He will do what is required off the ball in terms of discipline and bite, while also adding guile to the midfield.

St Mirren - 6.5

Signings: Tony Andreu, Kirk Broadfoot, Oan Djorkaeff, Ilkay Durmus, Sam Foley, Dean Lyness, Kyle McAllister, Junior Morias, Jonathan Obika, Sean McLoughlin, Calum Waters

It was never going to be easy for Jim Goodwin after the Buddies' divorce from Oran Kearney dragged on. When the former midfielder arrived he would have been happy with a threadbare squad. The squad was such that team meetings could take place in a cupboard.

It is therefore appropriate that they were the club to make the final signing, adding Kirk Broadfoot after the window had closed. His arrival means Goodwin has built a good defensive base, with Sean McLoughlin and Calum Waters contributing, plus the work of the excellent Sam Foley in front of them.

The Buddies, by the looks of things, are going to be hard to beat. It is in attack where there are question marks. A few technically excellent players but not the ones to finish off attacks.

