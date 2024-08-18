Celtic cruise into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals as Hibs self-implode

This was the tournament that got away from Celtic last season but there was no similar slip-up on their return to the League Cup as they eased beyond Hibs and into the quarter-finals.

A shock defeat to Kilmarnock at this stage almost exactly a year ago was a rare setback in an otherwise triumphant domestic campaign but, a brief mid-game wobble aside when David Gray’s side pilfered a goal out of the blue, another early exit never looked likely on this occasion.

Daizen Maeda scored twice in a rare outing at centre forward and, after Mykola Kuharevich had netted an exquisite header to give the visitors fleeting hope, a third goal from Nicolas Kuhn early in the second half ended any doubts over the outcome as Hibs slumped to a third successive defeat.

Daizen Maeda scores Celtic's opener in the Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

From seemingly only having one bona fide centre-forward on the books just a week ago, Celtic now have three viable options to call upon to operate at the apex of their attack. With Kyogo Furuhashi finally given the day off to rest his troublesome shoulder and Adam Idah spending the first hour on the bench following his midweek transfer, Maeda was given a rare chance to play through the middle and did not disappoint.

The Japanese cap has tended to be used in the wider areas during his time at Celtic but showed he is no slouch centrally either as he harvested two goals in the opening 17 minutes to put a significant dent in Hibs’ prospects.

They had conceded after just three minutes in the teams’ league encounter last weekend and held out for just 60 seconds longer on this occasion, a tactical switch to a back three evidently not making the visitors any more watertight at the back, with Marvin Ekpiteta, in particular, enduring another afternoon to forget.

Kuhn remains steadfastly committed to never using his right foot but when he is this precise with his left then perhaps he doesn’t need to. The German had a role to play in all of Celtic’s goals, sending Reo Hatate running clear down the right who then picked out countryman Maeda who powered his shot over the line for his and his team’s first.

Nicolas Kuhn (R) celebrates with Matt O'Riley after putting Celtic 3-1 ahead over Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The second arrived just 13 minutes later and again from a familiar source. This time Kuhn claimed a direct assist, clipping an audacious ball over the Hibs defence from tight on the right touchline for Maeda to run onto. Josef Bursik advanced from his goal to meet the striker as Ekpiteta pursued him from behind but Maeda ignored both distractions to poke the ball beyond the goalkeeper with just enough zip to help it over the line.

Chances for a Maeda hat-trick came and went. Hatate teed him up again for an effort that fizzed over the bar before the centre forward was moved onto the wing to accommodate Idah’s entrance in the second half. The ovation Maeda received when he was substituted later in the game was thoroughly merited.

Hibs had shown a brief flurry of attacking enterprise for the opening two minutes of the contest before retreating into a defensive shell to try to combat Celtic’s dominance. It was difficult to see how the visitors could fashion any sort of comeback when they could hardly escape their own half but an unforeseen lifeline emerged 10 minutes before half-time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was booked for careering into Kuharevich around 35 yards out, Martin Boyle flighted in an inviting free kick and there was the Ukrainian, contorting his body to execute a stunning diving header into the far corner. Kasper Schmeichel, barely involved until that point or after, found himself picking the ball out of the net for the first time in his competitive Celtic career.

The goal not only emboldened Hibs – the travelling fans banged their drum even louder – but also had the effect of shaking Celtic out of their complacency as a hitherto one-sided cup tie was suddenly coated with a competitive edge.

Having hauled themselves into a promising position, how maddening it was then to watch Hibs self-implode with the concession of a third goal that was entirely of their own making. A short goal kick routine was worked out to Ekpiteta who, closed down by Maeda, chose to turn and inexplicably hit a pass back to his goalkeeper.