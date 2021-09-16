How Celtic players rated in entertaining Europa League defeat to Real Betis

For the visitors it all appeared to be going so well in the early going as they continually caught Real Betis on the counter and built up a 2-0 advantage in 27 minutes.

Albian Ajeti opened the scoring with a goal that was initially disallowed for handball before VAR intervened, before the Swiss striker won a penalty which enabled Josip Juranovic to fire home from the penalty spot.

However, the advantage lasted just eight minutes with Juan Miranda and Juanmi netting to tie things up, before Betis struck with a quick-fire double once again in the second period through Borja Iglesias and Juanmi again to claim all three points.

Anthony Ralston added a late header but it wasn’t enough.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Joe Hart - 7 Made an excellent early save and was good at sprinting from his line to clear balls over the top. Not at fault for any goal. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DR - Anthony Ralston - 6 He switched off a couple of times defensively, including in the build-up to second and third goals. Improved late on and scored Celtic's third with a header. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DL - Josip Juranovic - 7 The stand-out member of the back four played a number of excellent forward passes. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. DC - Cameron Carter-Vickers - 5 Really shone in the first 30 minutes, but it was his attempt at playing offside which led to Betis' second and he didn't cover himself in glory at the fourth either. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales