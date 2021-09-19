How Celtic players rated in dismal defeat to excellent Livingston

How the Celtic players rated in game against Livingston. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

David Martindale’s men, in turn, won their first league game of the campaign to jump to ninth, while the Parkhead side sit sixth.

It wasn’t a good performance, collectively or individually for Celtic.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

Celtic's James McCarthy was poor before being subbed. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Joe Hart – 8

No chance with Andrew Shinnie’s excellent strike. Was a bystander for long periods but was twice called into action, making a brilliant reflex stop to divert Jack Fitzwater’s effort over the bar before half-time and a smart stop down low to thwart Alan Forrest.

Josip Juranovic – 4

The Croatian simply wasn’t at it. Jackson Longridge had acres of room down the left to deliver a pass to Andrew Shinnie for the opener. Wasn't an attacking threat and seemed to struggle with the physicality.

Tom Rogic was Celtic's best outfield player. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Cameron Carter-Vickers – 6

A solid performance from the American. Went close a couple of times in an attacking sense. One of few who didn't seem agitated by Livingston’s pressure.

Stephen Welsh – 5

Beaten far too easily for Shinnie with the opening goal, the Livi forward getting in front and touching the ball away from him too easily.

Boli Bolingoli – 5

First involvement since that infamous Kilmarnock appearance off the bench. Comfortable on the ball but too often squeezed out by Livingston pressure.

James McCarthy – 4

Ticked the ball over fine in the middle of the park in the first half but when he needed to be more penetrative and forceful with his game he was wasteful. The more the game progressed the worse his passing became.

David Turnbull – 5

Bright at points in the first half but needs to control games more. Has the quality to dominate games but comes and goes too often.

Tom Rogic – 7

Another fine performance for the Australian. Anything positive usually came through the playmaker. Brilliant at taking the ball on the turn and creating space for himself, especially in a game where there wasn't much space.

Liel Abada – 5

Got in some good positions in the first half but didn’t produce that decisive moment. Rarely seen in the second half.

Jota – 5

Started brightly but completely fell out of it. Performance summed up when he stopped playing to appeal for a foul when it wasn’t a foul.

Albian Ajeti – 5

Nearly scored with a great turn and finish only to be denied by Max Stryjek. But that was about it. You would really want more from your central striker.

SUBS

Nir Bitton – 6

Added a bit more composure to build play.

Ismaila Soro – 5

Busy in a fetching and carrying role. Not good enough on the ball.

Mikey Johnston – 5

Struggled to find the space to impact the game.