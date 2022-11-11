How Celtic may line up against Ross County - team news, probable XIs, match stats
Team news and probable line-ups ahead of Celtic’s match against Ross County in the cinch Premiership ...
Team news
Celtic have no fresh injuries, but captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury. Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem. The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow. Defender Jack Baldwin missed the midweek win over Hibernian after suffering a knock in the victory over St Mirren days earlier. Ross Callachan (hamstring), Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and Alex Samuel (knee) are also still missing.
Match stats
When: Saturday, November 12. Where: Celtic Park. Kick-off time: 3pm. TV: Not broadcast. Last meeting: Ross County 1-4 Celtic. Last five league matches: Celtic W W W W W; Ross County D L L W W. Top scorers: Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 11; Jordan White & Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) 3. Match odds: H 1-12 A 28-1 D 8-1. Referee: David Munro.
Probable line-ups
Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley, Hatate, Mooy; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota. Ross County: Laidlaw; Johnson, Iacovitti, Watson, Harmon; Cancola, Loturi; Edwards, Tillson, Dhanda; White.