How Celtic may line up against Ross County - team news, probable XIs, match stats

Team news

Celtic have no fresh injuries, but captain Callum McGregor remains out with a knee injury. Fellow midfielder James McCarthy is missing with a hamstring problem. The visitors will not get any of their injured players back for the trip to Glasgow. Defender Jack Baldwin missed the midweek win over Hibernian after suffering a knock in the victory over St Mirren days earlier. Ross Callachan (hamstring), Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and Alex Samuel (knee) are also still missing.