How Celtic could level penalty shoot-out record in Europe

Trailing by two goals in Norway, Celtic can force additional time and a shoot-out by winning the 90 minutes by two goals – be that 2-0 or 9-7, it won’t matter. A level score on aggregate will prompt additional time and the cliched ‘lottery’ of a shoot-out.

Celtic’s record from the spot in European showdowns though is against them – although there haven't been too many instances.

Only three ties have been decided by shoot-out in Celtic’s continental history, the most recent a decade and a half ago when Celtic claimed their only win in Europe via penalties.

Hero keeper Artur Boruc is congratulated by Celtic team-mate and countryman Maciej Zurawski (right) in August 2007.

Spartak Moscow were beaten 4-3 by Gordon Strachan’s team in 2007 to clinch a spot in the Champions League group stages with Matej Zurawski scoring the all important fifth kick and Artur Boruc saving from Max Kalinichenko.

Prior to that Celtic had been on the spot against Valencia in 2001 in the UEFA Cup, losing 5-4 and were also denied a European Cup final place in 1972 when old adversaries of the time Inter Milan gained revenge for Lisbon five years earlier and eliminated the club at the penultimate stage again 5-4 from the spot.

A win over Bodo/Glimt on penalties this evening would level Celtic's European record at 2 wins and 2 defeats.

Domestically the record is not much better with only a shoot-out success over Hearts in the delayed Scottish Cup final of 2020 – behind closed doors. The club has also been beaten twice in the famous Coca-Cola Cup final defeat by Raith Rovers and the 2015-16 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers at Hampden.