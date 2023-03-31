How Celtic can win league on same day as King Charles coronation - 'business as usual' for SPFL

The SPFL won't rearrange fixtures on the weekend of King Charles’ coronation – and Celtic could wrap up the title at the same time.

The coronation of Charles III is take places on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The Scottish Premiership is due to have its first round of post-split fixtures on the same day. According to the Daily Record, that won’t be impacted even if games in England are switched with the English Championship playing on Monday, May 8.

The newspaper were told the SPFL expect to “continue as usual” with games in London potentially being affected due to “police constraints”.

Celtic could secure their second successive league title that weekend. They currently hold a nine-point lead over Rangers with four games remaining prior to the split, including an Old Firm clash. Winning all four matches stretches the lead to at least 12. A win after the split would effectively secure the league and confirm it if Rangers were to drop more points.