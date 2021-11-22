How Celtic can raise January funds for Champions League tilt

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou confirmed recently the club would enter the market for additions, calling the process of getting the squad he wants an “evolving piece”.

As part of that, there could be those who leave. The bit-part, fringe players who may be used to add to transfer funds.

Postecoglou admitted that “everyone wants to play” but said: “If there ever comes a point where people feel this is not the place for them then I’m happy to have that conversation and we will do what’s best for this football club.”

Ismaila Soro and Albian Ajeti have been on the fringes of Celtic's squad. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

There are a handful of players where it is only natural to weigh up their future at Parkhead and suggest they could be moved on in January.

The long way back

The goalkeeping position caused issues last season with Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard all taking turns trying to prove their worth as the club’s No.1. It is a problem which has been solved with Joe Hart who has been largely reliable.

With Hart’s form, it is hard to see a way back for Barkas. The Greek, signed for £4.5million last summer, arrived to much fanfare but didn't deliver, proving why there is merit in describing goalkeepers as ‘good shot-stoppers’.

He has not made a domestic squad since the opening game of the campaign, while on a personal level he will want to win back his place as Greece's No.1.

One of the areas Postecoglou may well address in January is left-back. With Greg Taylor injured he has opted to play right-back Josip Juranovic in the position.

Boli Bolingoli has been given the opportunity, featuring twice in the league. He didn't let the team down but neither did he impress. It said a lot about the depth in the position that he was brought in from the cold after it appeared his Celtic career was over.

Slipping down the pecking order

One such individual the club would be keen to recoup a significant portion of a £5million outlay is Albian Ajeti.

Postecoglou has been linked with bringing in forward Daizen Maeda, who he worked with at Yokohama F. Marinos, someone more in keeping with the identity of this Celtic team.

Ajeti is a capable squad player but is slipping down the pecking order, especially with Giorgos Giakoumakis added to the squad, and needs to offer more than being a decent alternative.

The Swiss international has failed to deliver on his price but his record for Basel should ensure there is interest around Europe.

Then there is Ismaila Soro. The 23-year-old arrived with plenty of promise but hasn’t quite lived up to what he hinted at early in his Celtic career.

From the first league game of the season at Hearts, he looked uncomfortable with the style of play and what was required of him. There's a degree of trust there with the midfielder making 16 appearances but he has yet to show nearly enough in possession that he is ready or able to play a starring or even starting role for a team who are looking to progress in Europe and win back domestic silverware.

As always, much will depend on potential suitors who would not only be willing to make Celtic an offer but match the wages these players are on.

