How Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou celebrated Premier Sports Cup win at home

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

He had already spoken of his desire to pour himself a dram as he celebrated amid the madness of Hampden Park after Celtic' s 2-1 victory over Hibs in the Premier Sports final.

The Australian managed to do just that as he settled down to reflect on the success later that evening in the company of wife Georgia. He believes the triumph will have surprised a lot of doubters.

"Yeah, I got a glass in,” he said. “It was a nice quiet evening with my wife. It was nice. You do take a couple of hours to reflect on winning the cup.

“I know how hard everyone has worked for it and trophies aren’t easy things to come by. You take that time to reflect but it’s more about what it does for other people. I take joy from watching other people celebrate and feeling like you have contributed to it.”

“There was a lot of emotion involved at the end of the game,” he added. “This football club has a long history of being successful but for a lot of that time they have been the dominant team.

“At the beginning of this season, I don’t think anyone saw what we were putting together as being dominant. We worked hard, went through a lot of challenges and obstacles, even during the final.