How Celtic are making sure 'unique' squad situation is working after Japanese cohort swells even further

Imagine the scene. Six Scots have signed for a J-League club, in a reversal of the current trend for Japanese players heading to the Scottish Premiership in a bid to further their career.

It’s likely the corps of new recruits from far-flung Scotland would gravitate to one another. It’s only natural. And given the number involved, this gathering of the clan would be very conspicuous – and perhaps, detrimental to team spirit.

Postecoglou is alert to the danger, but he sees no evidence of this happening at Celtic Park, where a sixth signing from Japan has just clocked on for duty. Tomoki Iwata is well known by Postecoglou, who has already signed him once – for Yokohama F. Marinos from Oita Trinita. It will be no surprise if Japan's current player of the year becomes the latest player from the country to make a splash at Celtic Park, although, having not played since November, it may not be an immediate impact.

Iwata is unlikely to feature in this evening's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Kilmarnock but will be cheering on his teammates, compatriots are otherwise, from the bench or stand.

Tomoki Iwata trains for Celtic ahead of Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Kilmarnock.

Postecoglou has always been careful not to lump players from the same nationality together. They are all individuals, he has stressed, and rightly so. Nevertheless, the Celtic manager has acknowledged the unusual aspect of the club's recruitment drive of late. He also pointed out that it’s not unheard of to explore the opportunities in a single market, especially when the results, to date, have been so overwhelmingly positive. Why not head back there?

“I know it's a unique situation but look at any Portuguese side this week and they'll have half a dozen Brazilians,” said Postecoglou. “It's just that we've done it in a market where it's not usual to be done.

"I've always looked at them as all different people with different characteristics and our job is to provide support," he added. "But we have a fantastic dressing room and that's a credit to the players. It doesn't matter where a person comes from, they fit in really well.

“I can understand why people would think they would all stick together, but you've got to remember that they are all very different people at different stages of their lives. Some of them have got kids. Others are single. They are very different personalities. While they do hang around together, they also gravitate towards people who are at similar stages in their lives. The ones with kids tend to hang around with the others who have kids, that kind of thing.

Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz with Reo Hatate during a Celtic training session.

“We have tried to create an environment that is very welcoming but also supportive. We understand that whether it's the Japanese boys or someone like Liel Abada, who has come from Israel, we need to provide support on and off the field and that's what the club has done really, really well, so that the boys feel comfortable.”

It's not only V-necked sweaters that Postecoglou has set a trend in. However, he scoffs at the suggestion he’s been a trailblazer, with Hearts also having looked to the Far East to sign Yutaro Oda from Vissel Kobe in the current transfer window. Motherwell, meanwhile, are reportedly targeting Riku Danzaki, who is on loan at Australian A-League club Brisbane Roar from Consadole Sapporo.

"I don't know if I've done that (opened the door),” he said. “There have been other Japanese players who have come to Scotland in the past, but I definitely think it's a part of the world that for our league there is some real value there.

"You can get some quality players who are very ambitious and suit our league,” he added. "It depends on the clubs' approach. When you bring in players from the other side of the world it does require support off the field, but it terms of player quality and value, I think they add to our league and it's great to see.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to a Hampden return.

"I think more clubs will do that. I don't think necessarily on the back of what I've done here but if a club of our size and resources is looking at that market, it makes sense that other clubs might do something similar.

"It's a different way to get quality players in at value, rather than going into traditional areas where you have to compete with clubs with much bigger resources than ours."

Kilmarnock know all about the quality and threat of Celtic having suffered a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Postecoglou's side just three games into their return to the Premiership in August. Kyogo Furuhashi set the visitors on their way that afternoon and the Japanese striker is likely to be the main danger man this evening.

That Celtic are back playing at Hampden Park is hardly an earth-shattering revelation. Nor is the news that they will be backed by 40,000 fans, around three quarters of the stadium. But the early evening scheduling will help lend tonight’s clash a very special atmosphere. Although there might have been more people in attendance at the league game between the same sides last weekend, when Celtic won 2-0 at Parkhead, a grander sense of occasion is assured this evening. "I'm looking forward to it – 5.30pm under the lights,” said Postecoglou. “That just shows you how dark it gets here!”