How Celtic and Rangers B teams fared in Lowland League opener

A Bosun Lawal debut goal could not prevent Tommy McIntyre’s Celtic B side from losing their opening game of the season in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park.

Goals from Lee Currie and George Hunter put the Midlothian side two goals ahead and although the Hoops new recruit from Watford reduced the deficit with 30 minutes to play, Celtic B were unable to find an equaliser.

Rangers B enjoyed better fortune in their campaign opener as they claimed a 2-0 win over Bo’ness United in Dumbarton.

Second half goals from Tony Weston and Robbie Ure settled a competitive contest in favour of David McCallum’s side, with the latter scoring in the 91st minute.

Rangers B are next in action against Spartans on Tuesday while Celtic B host Berwick Rangers on Wednesday.