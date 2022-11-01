'How can you know?': What Celtic boss had to say about 'thrown in' players for acid Bernabeu test

The Australian has no problem with his squad being wide-eyed enthusiasts when it comes to the aura facing the globe’s ultimate superpower club in their fabled home can only but generate. “They probably as kids dreamed of playing in a stadium like this against Real Madrid. And I want them to feel that way,” he said. “You have to be excited because you don’t know if you’ll be here again.” However, he wants them to have “go out, believe in our football” and see where that takes them.

Yet, he feels there are no givens that is how the Group F closer will pan out. Especially since there nothing resting on the encounter for Celtic, who will make their final bow in the continent in the Spanish capital, while a win potentially is required by Carlo Ancelotti’s men to assure them top seeding in the knock-out stages.

“How can you know?” the Celtic manager said of how his team will respond to the grandest of occasions. “Matt O’Riley was playing at MK Dons 12 months ago, you know. Reo Hatate was in Japan. It’s not like this group of players have been in Europe or the Europa League for the past three or four years. They haven’t had hardening European football. We’ve thrown them in. But so far they haven’t let me down, you know. I know we have come short [with two points] and we’re disappointed with results but they have gone out there and done exactly what I have asked of them.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

